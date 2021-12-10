Home » R&B News » Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Claims Tristan Thompson Paid For Her To Get An Abortion

Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Claims Tristan Thompson Paid For Her To Get An Abortion

Tristan Thompson is now being accused of paying Chief Keef's baby mama Slim Danger to get an abortion. Slim Danger claims that she met Tristan at a swingers party in Los Angeles and paid her more than $15,000. In a recent Tik Tok, she uses a photo of Tristan as her green screen to indicate that he’s the man she’s describing. She then shows a photo of, what she alleges to be, a check that Tristan wrote out to her.

She said,“This man right here, yes, I met him at an L.A. swingers party. He paid me over $15,000 in cash and yes, yes, I was also paid to get rid of the baby. This right here is the check that was received just to have consultation. Just to talk to him before the $15,000 was even established.”

