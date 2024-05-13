Childish Gambino Releases New Re-Recorded Album, Plans World Tour

Getty Images

Childish Gambino has shared details for a massive 2024 world tour, along with the surprise release of Atavista, a re-recorded “finished” version of his 2020 album, 3.15.20. Atavista features two new songs, “Human Sacrifice” and the title track, as well as finalized versions of the songs on the original album, which Gambino initially released unmixed and unmastered in the midst of the global pandemic. To promote Atavista, Gambino has shared a brand new music video for “Little Foot Big Foot,” which features Young Nudy and is directed by Hiro Murai.

Gambino’s forthcoming run of live dates, titled “The New World Tour,” will hit cities throughout North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia throughout the later part of 2024 and early 2025, kicking off at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on August 11 and concluding at the RAC Arena in Perth on February 11. (Consequence of Sound)