Chili Reflects On Past Relationship With Usher

Chilli from TLC has opened up about her past relationship with Usher. During an interview with People, she said,”We definitely had some chemistry. But working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we’re so different.”

She continued, “It looked great, but in real life … he knew he had to be a certain way with me and he couldn’t.”

Usher and Chilli dated from 2001-2004 but they remained in contact until 2019. Chilli admitted that it took her a long time to get over the singer. She said, “I love hard. I was like, ‘God, why can’t I get over this?’ He couldn’t either.”

She continued, “I even stopped dating. Because before that I thought if I met the right guy during that time that I wasn’t over Usher it wouldn’t work. I would never want to straddle the fence.”

Chilli revealed that she has “no hard feelings” towards Usher and she thinks her past experiences prepared her for her current partner, actor Matthew Lawrence. She explained, “He wants to be the best guy he can be and who God wants him to be. God-willing one day we’ll get married.”