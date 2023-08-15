Chloe Bailey Accidentally Eats A Burger After Being A Vegan For 10 Years

Chloe Bailey tearfully explained how she recently accidentally stepped away from her 10-year-long vegan lifestyle.

On Instagram Live, Chloe shared that on Saturday (August 12th), ahead of Beyoncé Renaissance Tour stop in Atlanta, she called to order a burger while at her and her sister Halle's hotel room and was given a beef burger instead of a Beyond Burger.

She said, “So I called to get a Beyond Burger for sis, and I, like usual, specified that it’s vegan, no butter on the bun, nothing like that. So we get the burgers, I’m getting out of the shower… and she’s eating the burger, and she’s like, ‘Are you sure this is Beyond?'

Chloe said she took a bite of the burger to make sure and realized it wasn't vegan at all.

She continued, “I touched the patty and smelled it and was like, ‘Of course, it’s Beyond, yeah.’ So I finish getting dressed; I take a bite, and the juice dripping from the burger is not like a Beyond burger. I just knew it was not a fake burger. The one bite I took, and I just knew. Immediately, I said, ‘This doesn’t feel right.'”

Chloe called to front desk to make sure their order was right. She went on to say, “He said, ‘No, they’re brand burgers’. I said, ‘Brand burgers? I said Beyond burgers’. I don’t even know what a brand burger is. Immediately, I’m losing my s**t. I gobbled down a whole can of Sprite. Halle’s laughing at me because I’m crying. This is right before the concert yesterday. I’m crying; Halle’s just laughing so hard at me because I’m freaking out. I’ve been vegan for 10 years. I have not consumed any red meat for 10 years.”