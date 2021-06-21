Chloe Bailey Sparks Mixed Opinions On Her Performance Of Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’

Fans of Chloe Bailey, one-half of Chloe and Halle, were torn over her performance to Nina Simone's "Feeling Good." Chloe performed Simone's 1965 record for ABC's Juneteenth special, Juneteenth: Together We Triumph – A ‘Soul of a Nation’ Special Event this past weekend.

Chloe wore a bedazzled mesh catsuit and did what some considered suggestive choreography.

One person said, "I don’t like how Chloe over sexualized this rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feelin’ Good,” like who thought that was ok?!?!?! I hope black Twitter let her have it🙄😂 #SoulOfANation."

While another wrote, "chloe bailey graduated from beyoncé university summa cum laude."

Nina Simone's granddaughter, RéAnna Kelly, defended Chloe's performance via Twitter. Kelly wrote, "Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song ‘Feeling Good’. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it.”