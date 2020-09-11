Chloe X Halle Kick Off NFL Season By Performing National Anthem

The NFL season has officially begun and it kicked off on Thursday night with a performance from Chloe x Halle.

The duo sang the National Anthem before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. Their performance was pre-recorded at the empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.

For the performance, Chloe and Halle honored George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by wearing their faces on their shirts. At the end of the song, the girls raised their fists in the air.

Halle’s shirt had George Floyd on it and above his photo, it said “Rest In Power.” Chloe wore Breonna Taylor on her shirt, and above the photo, it read, “Say Her Name.”

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody earlier this year after a white officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while Floyd yelled out, “I can’t breathe.” Taylor, a former Louisville-area EMT, was shot to death multiple times by police in her home after they executed a no-knock warrant in the middle of the night while she slept.