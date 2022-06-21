Home » R&B News » Chris Brown Addresses Michael Jackson Comparisons

Chris Brown has addressed people comparing his talents to Michael Jackson. During a radio interview, when asked what he thought about the comparisons, he said, “That’s cap.”

He continued, “My personal take on it is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist. I don’t know if they look at it as a Jordan-Kobe thing, but I couldn’t even look at it. He’s light years ahead. There is no competing with him.”

He added that he has “shrines of this man hanging up in my house,” adding, “Hell no, I ain’t better than him.”

