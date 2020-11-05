Home » R&B News » Chris Brown And Rihanna Are Still Friends?

Chris Brown And Rihanna Are Still Friends?

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

It looks like Chris Brown and Rihanna are actually still friends. Chris's good friend, rapper Joyner Lucas took to social media to thank friends and family who played a part in his success, including Chris Brown. He wrote, “Big thank you to my bro Chris Brown for being the first super star to embrace me and put me on tour. Our relationship goes beyond music. Pause.”

He also thanked Rihanna for being a good friend as well. He also later told a fan in the comments, “you would be surprised to know Chris and rih are very close til this day. jus sayin!”

Related Articles

Celebrity Gossip: Lori Loughlin, Cassie Randolph, Garrett Hedlund and More!
Industry News: European Film Awards, BBC, Hilarie Burton and More!
Safaree And Erica Mena Calling It Quits?
Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr Call Off Engagement
Industry News: Jeremy Irons, Sean Connery, John Sessions and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Erika Girardi, Ashley Graham, John Oliver and More!