Chris Brown And Rihanna Are Still Friends?

PRPhotos.com

It looks like Chris Brown and Rihanna are actually still friends. Chris's good friend, rapper Joyner Lucas took to social media to thank friends and family who played a part in his success, including Chris Brown. He wrote, “Big thank you to my bro Chris Brown for being the first super star to embrace me and put me on tour. Our relationship goes beyond music. Pause.”

He also thanked Rihanna for being a good friend as well. He also later told a fan in the comments, “you would be surprised to know Chris and rih are very close til this day. jus sayin!”