Chris Brown Announces New Album

Chris Brown has announced the release of his upcoming album.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (August 16th), Breezy explained the title and its significance.

He wrote, “New album name: 11:11. Album release date: 11/11. This will be my 11th album and will contain 11 songs.”

CB captioned the post, “I see Some of my die hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project and I love y’all for that. But, I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously. IM JUST focused on giving y’all the best to digest. Heart emoji 11:11 make a wish.”

The video for the first single on 11:11, “Summer Too Hot,” will drop on Friday (August 18th).