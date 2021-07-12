Chris Brown Facing Copyright Lawsuit Over His Song ‘Privacy’

PRPhotos.com

Chris Brown has been hit with a new lawsuit.

According to a report from Complex on Friday (July 9th), Chris Breezy, his company Chris Brown TV and Sony Music have been accused of copyright infringement by Greensleeves Publishing.

Apparently, the singer is on the hook for allegedly stealing parts of dancehall reggae artist Red Rat's 1997 song, "Tight Up Skirt," for Chris' 2017 track, "Privacy."

In court documents obtained by the outlet, the publishing company claims that it "owns and administers exclusive music publishing rights in the United States" for Red Rat's song. They also allege that Chris "took the core musical feature" of the record and "used it prominently" on "Privacy," and "without permission."

On the song, Red Rat says, "Hey you girl inna di tight upskirt."

On Chris Brown's song, he sings, "Hey you girl without a tight upskirt."

Greensleeves Publishing is looking to receive over $500,000 in damages and over $1,000,000 for "the gains, profits, and advantages [Brown and SME] have obtained as a result of their acts of copyright infringement."

The company is also seeking an injunction that prevents Chris Brown, his company and Sony Music from "creating, promoting, or selling "any materials that are substantially similar to the copyrighted work."