Chris Brown Goes Off On His Haters

Chris Brown has a message for his haters.

Breezy went on his Instagram Story on Monday (October 26th) and made it clear that it isn’t with the comparisons.

In one IG post, he wrote, “Shut up and just listen to the damn music."

In another, Chris said, “Only people that give a f**k about others personal problems have a personal problem…..So please take it personal if I stunt, sh*t, or flex on you! I'm not you and you could never be me. The lie was that we are the same…..No the f**k we ain’t! Know that… If I can’t earn ya respect….I’ll earn your fear. Can’t dim my light but can’t brighten yours by focusing on you…Hope this helped/hurt some feelings!"

It's unclear who Chris Brown was referring to.

