Chris Brown Questioned U.K. Police For Alleged Involvement In Club Brawl

Chris Brown has reportedly been questioned by the UK police for his alleged involvement in an altercation at a club that left an unidentified man hospitalized last month. According to RadarOnline, Brown and his entourage went to Tape nightclub at Hanover Square in London after his performance at the 02 Arena.

Shortly after he arrived, a fight broke out between Brown's crew and other club patrons. As a result, a man was allegedly struck in the head with a bottle and assaulted by Brown’s crew once he tried to flee the club.

Once the fight was broken up, law enforcement was called and the man was rushed to the hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries.

According to All Hip Hop, a witness who allegedly saw everything unfold said, “A row broke out with a guy and Brown’s crowd and the man was hit over the head with a bottle. He tried to get up off the ground to escape but he was surrounded and then punched and kicked before security broke it up.”

Brown is currently overseas for the UK leg of his Under The Influence tour.

