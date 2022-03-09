Chris Brown Shares Text Messages And Voice Notes From Rape Accuser

PRPhotos.com

Chris Brown has shared text messages and voice notes from a woman that has accused him of rape on a yacht docked outside of Diddy’s home in December 2020. According to Radar Online, Brown shared text message from the woman — only identified as Jane Doe, who began texting the R&B singer just days after the alleged assault took place.

In a few texts, the woman sent Chris several nude selfies and told Brown that he was the "best d*ck" she ever had. In another message, Brown suggested that the woman get a Plan B to prevent a possible pregnancy to which she said, “Oh sh*t ok I will.” Brown replied, “I definitely didn’t bust inside ya…just was hella faded so I wanted to be sure.”

After not hearing from Brown, the woman told him that she got a new number and she was moving to Los Angeles. She attempted to hook up with the singer at least four more times over the last year.

In one text, which was 9 months after the event, she said, “Missing u (sic). U [sic] were honestly the best —- I’ve had (emoji) lol I just want it again. Why are you playing with meee [sic] lol.”

In a voice note dated August 23, 2021, the woman sent Chris a voicenote, saying, “Well, you’re giving me mixed signals. You’re like reading my messages and stuff and you haven’t blocked me yet so I’m guessing you don’t hate me. I just wanna see you again, I mean, you just answered the phone and then you just hung up. Like, just let me know. Like, if you want me to leave you alone I definitely will, but I really just want to f**k with you again.”

The singer posted on his IG Story yesterday (March 8th), “No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE [cap]. Now let’s see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to run the real story.” He continued, “Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don’t play with people lives like that.”