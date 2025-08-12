Chris Brown Surprises 13-Year-Old Fan And Her Mom With Gifts Of A New Car And $10,000 At Recent Tour Stop

At a recent Chris Brown concert, 13-year-old fan Gabby and her mother were surprised with a VIP experience arranged by Brown and TikTok influencer MDMotivator, which included $10,000 in cash and a brand-new car. After buying mystery tickets from MDMotivator, Gabby, a dancer inspired by Brown, met the R&B superstar and received encouragement from him to keep pursuing her passion. “You said you dance? Don’t stop, go harder and harder,” Brown said. “Always be yourself. I love you guys.” The emotional moment, captured on video and shared by Brown, showed Gabby’s excitement and Brown’s praise for MDMotivator’s charitable efforts, with the surprise ending in the gift of a new Ford. The act of generosity has drawn widespread praise from the likes of Tony Yayo, Kelly Rowland, and actor Omari Hardwick. Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour continues with upcoming shows at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey and Rogers Stadium in Toronto. (Billboard)