During a performance "Take You Down" in Berlin, Chris Brown threw a fan's phone offstage because she was filming during a lap dance. In a TikTok videos shared by fans, the singer chose a fan to come on the stage as he performed "Take You Down."

During the lapdance, the fan kept filming herself. As a result, a frustrated Chris Brown threw her phone offstage.

The fan got her phone back from an audience member at the end of the concert.