Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Announces Co-Headlining Comedy Tour

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are hitting the road together this summer. The two will be performing consecutive nights across New York and New Jersey. It’ll start at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 21st, and conclude with a show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 25th.

Hart wrote via Instagram, “Chris has forever been a mentor of mine and more importantly a brother and a friend to me in this comedy game,”

Rock added, “I can’t wait to make history with him and destroy these markets!!!!!! Buckle up bitcheeeeesssss…..it’s about to go down! More dates to come.”