Chris Rock Says He ‘Hates All Civil Rights Movies’

During an appearance on the How Neal Feel podcast, Chris Rock said that he is not a fan of civil rights movies. He explained, “I hate all Civil Rights movies. Don’t get me wrong, I applaud the effort and they should exist. The problem is they only show the back of the bus and the lunch counter. They actually make racism look very fixable. They don’t get into how dysfunctional the relationships were.”

He continued, “In the ’40s and ’50s, white men would just walk in your house and take your food…it’s a predator-prey relationship. Do you think when it was time to rape, white men were raping white women? No–they would go and rape…the women they could actually rape without going to jail for.”

He added, “This s**t is so much…dirtier than any movie ever shows.”