Chris RockHas Been Diagnosed With NVLD

Chris Rock has revealed that he has been diagnosed with non-verbal learning disorder and he goes to therapy seven times a week. He told The Hollywood Reporter that a friend once suggested he may have the disorder so he decided to take the test and was diagnosed. NVLD is a learning disorder in which one struggles with non-verbal signals.

He said, “All I understand are the words…”

He continued, “By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes — they’re just not great for one-on-one relationships. I’d always just chalked it up to being famous. Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, ‘Whatever, they’re responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.’ Now, I’m realizing it was me. A lot of it was me.”