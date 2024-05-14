Home » R&B News » Chris Stapleton Performs “Loving You On My Mind” With Jennifer Hudson

Chris Stapleton Performs “Loving You On My Mind” With Jennifer Hudson

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Chris Stapleton had something special in store for his live performance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. He played “Loving You On My Mind,” one of the emotional standouts on his new record, Higher, while joined by his current tourmates, The War and Treaty. During the song’s soaring second verse, Hudson herself joined in and added her golden vocals to the simmering love song. “You think I can make it on the tour,” Hudson joked after the song reached its soulful conclusion. “Can I sing on your tour?”

This recent collaboration continues the artistic connection between the two stars, dating back to when Hudson and Stapleton performed “Night Life/You Are My Sunshine” together at the 2021 CMA Awards. Stapleton is currently in the midst of his All-American Road Show tour with The War and Treaty and a host of special guests. (Rolling Stone)

Related Articles

Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Chris Stapleton Headlining 2024 Austin City Limits Festival
Chris Harrison Returning To Television On Dr. Phil’s Network
Rihanna Performs At Pre-Wedding Bash For Billionaire’s Son
Chris Gauthier, Kevin Costner, Ryan Gosling + More!
Jennifer Lopez Says She Was ‘Angry’ At Ben Affleck ‘For A Long Time’
Kelly Rowland, Rita Ora, Jennifer Garner + More!