Chris Stapleton Performs “Loving You On My Mind” With Jennifer Hudson

Getty Images

Chris Stapleton had something special in store for his live performance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. He played “Loving You On My Mind,” one of the emotional standouts on his new record, Higher, while joined by his current tourmates, The War and Treaty. During the song’s soaring second verse, Hudson herself joined in and added her golden vocals to the simmering love song. “You think I can make it on the tour,” Hudson joked after the song reached its soulful conclusion. “Can I sing on your tour?”

This recent collaboration continues the artistic connection between the two stars, dating back to when Hudson and Stapleton performed “Night Life/You Are My Sunshine” together at the 2021 CMA Awards. Stapleton is currently in the midst of his All-American Road Show tour with The War and Treaty and a host of special guests. (Rolling Stone)