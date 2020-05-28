Christian Cooper Wants People To Stop Threatening ‘Central Park Karen’

Christian Cooper, the black man whose video of a woman dubbed Central Park Karen calling the cops on him went viral this past weekend, is asking people to stop threatening the woman. As previously reported, Cooper asked the woman, identified as Amy Cooper, to put a leash on her dog. She got angry and called the cops on him.

In an interview with CNN, Cooper said, “I think her apology is sincere. I’m not sure that in that apology she recognizes that while she may not be or consider herself a racist, that particular act was definitely racist.”

He continued, “And the fact that that was her recourse at that moment — granted, it was a stressful situation, a sudden situation — you know, maybe a moment of spectacularly poor judgment. But she went there and had this racist act that she did.”

When asked if Amy was racist, Cooper said, “I can’t answer that. Only she can answer that. And I would submit probably the only way she’s going to answer that is going forward. How she conducts herself and, you know, how she chooses to reflect on this situation and examine it.”

In another interview, he said, “I am told there has been death threats and that is wholly inappropriate and abhorrent and should stop immediately. I find it strange that people who were upset that … that she tried to bring death by cop down on my head, would then turn around and try to put death threats on her head. Where is the logic in that? Where does that make any kind of sense?”