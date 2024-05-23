Christina Aguilera Thanks Billie Eilish For Being So Kind To Her Daughter

Getty Images

Christina Aguilera and her 9-year-old daughter, Summer, were already both big fans of Billie Eilish. Their admiration of Eilish only increased after last week’s listening party in Los Angeles for Billie’s new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. Aguilera just shared an Instagram video capturing an excited Summer meeting Eilish at the event, posing for a photo with her young fan while also signing her poster. Aguilera shared just how much it meant to her that Eilish would take the time on her big night to be so kind towards Summer and make memories that will last forever for her daughter. “THANK YOU @billieeilish for making my daughter’s whole world at your LA listening party 🫶✨✨🫶 I appreciate your kindness, thanks for signing her poster…we are both huge fans 🙏🏼 Congrats on the new album!” (Billboard)