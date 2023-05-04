Home » R&B News » Christina Aguilera To Headline ‘Pride Island’ In NYC

Christina Aguilera To Headline ‘Pride Island’ In NYC

Christina Aguilera is set to headline New York City’s Pride Island event next month.
Posting online she said she’s excited to  "celebrate the strength and resilience of all the individual members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies." 
Pride Island will take place on June 25 at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park. Tickets are on-sale now.
