Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora have welcomed their baby boy into the world. The 38-year-old singer and actress gave birth to her baby boy Isaiah on Monday (January 20th).

She took to Instagram that day to share the happy news. She wrote, “And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20. Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.”

This is the second child for Christina, who is the mom of a nine-year-old daughter named Violet with ex-husband The Dream.