Chuck Mangione, Jazz Legend Known For Crossover Hit “Feels So Good,” Dead At 84

Jazz musician Chuck Mangione, famous for his 1978 crossover hit, “Feels So Good,” died on Tuesday (July 22) at the age of 84 in his Rochester, New York home. A flugelhorn and trumpet player, Mangione won two Grammys during a career that spanned 30 albums. The musician later became known to a new generation of fans for his recurring role as himself on the hit animated series, King of the Hill. His Grammy-nominated single, “Feels So Good,” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while his album of the same name reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. That widespread commercial success led to commissions such as writing the 1980 Winter Olympics theme, “Give it All You Got.” Born in 1940, Mangione studied at the Eastman School of Music, performed with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, and gained acclaim with albums like the Grammy-nominated Friends & Love. Mangione’s 1976 album, Bellavia, earned him his first Grammy win, and his second came from 1978’s Children of Sanchez soundtrack, while his influential work helped keep jazz relevant across decades. (Variety)