Ciara Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

PRPhotos.com

Ciara is pregnant! The singer announced that she is pregnant with her third child yesterday (January 30th). CiCi posted a pic of herself showing off her baby bump in a bikini on top of a rock formation in Turks and Caicos. She captioned the photo “Number 3” and tagged her husband, Russell Wilson.

Wilson posted a selfie from the same location with Ciara in the background with the same “Number 3” caption.

A source told People that the couple is “so excited to expand their family.”

Ciara and Russell have been married for three years. They welcomed their first child Sienna Princess in April 2017. Ciara also has a five-year-old son named Future Zahir from her previous relationship with ex Future.