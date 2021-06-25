Ciara Promoting Self-Care Among Women

PRPhotos.com

Ciara is making it a priority to help women, especially Black women – to be healthier and more confident. And she’s doing it through the internet.

According to Ciara, her kids drive her to be responsible. And says that by teaming up with Black Women’s Health Imperative and Project Health Equality, she’s setting an example for her 4 year old daughter.

She encourages women to get their health check-ups and “be their best self.”

Look for Ciara’s posts online tagged with #CervingConfidence. That’s Serving spelled with a C.

TL;DR:

Ciara is making it a priority to help women, especially Black women be healthier and more confident. She’s teaming up with Black Women’s Health Imperative and Project Health Equality. She encourages women to get their health check-ups and “be their best self.”