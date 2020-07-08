Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is Her ‘Safest Place’

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Sunday (July 6th). CiCi posted a video of her and Russell hugged up on Instagram, along the caption, “I don’t know where to start, but I know where I am.. it’s the Best Place. My safest place. Simply being in your arms.”
She continued, “These 4 years of marriage have been full of unconditional love. My heart is full! My heart cup runs over. I feel like a little kid, excited for each day with you!:) I thank God for how he’s blessed us and placed you in my life everyday! I love you soooo much! Happy 4 years to US. It’s our #Anniversary 🎧.”