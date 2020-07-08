Home » R&B News » Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is Her ‘Safest Place’

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is Her 'Safest Place'

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Sunday (July 6th). CiCi posted a video of her and Russell hugged up on Instagram, along the caption, “I don’t know where to start, but I know where I am.. it’s the Best Place. My safest place. Simply being in your arms.”

She continued, “These 4 years of marriage have been full of unconditional love. My heart is full! My heart cup runs over. I feel like a little kid, excited for each day with you!:) I thank God for how he’s blessed us and placed you in my life everyday! I love you soooo much! Happy 4 years to US. It’s our #Anniversary 🎧.”

