Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Singer Ciara has been posting some incredible baby bump photos and on Tuesday, July 21st, she released a breathtaking photo that really showcased how stunning she is. Ciara posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, “#Rooted.”

The 34 year-old singer was sporting a black pleather bandeau top and matching half-zipped short which complimented her huge afro. The singer’s baby bump was on full display.

Several of her friends reacted in the comments with Ashley Graham saying, “So beautiful” while Chelsea Handler wrote, “Oh, baby!”

JT from the City Girls said, ‘Fat mamaaass.”