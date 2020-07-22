Home » R&B News » Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Singer Ciara has been posting some incredible baby bump photos and on Tuesday, July 21st, she released a breathtaking photo that really showcased how stunning she is. Ciara posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, “#Rooted.”

The 34 year-old singer was sporting a black pleather bandeau top and matching half-zipped short which complimented her huge afro. The singer’s baby bump was on full display.
Several of her friends reacted in the comments with Ashley Graham saying, “So beautiful” while Chelsea Handler wrote, “Oh, baby!”
JT from the City Girls said, ‘Fat mamaaass.”

Related Articles

Evelyn Lozada Says Chad Johnson Abused Her More Than Once
Nick Cannon Is Taking Time Off From His Radio Show
Fans Drag Authorities for Calling Off Naya Rivera Search as Celebs Ask For Prayers
Beyonce’s Mom Continues To Defend Her Daughter
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is Her ‘Safest Place’
Tiffany Haddish Cut Her Hair Off On Live On Instagram