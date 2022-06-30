Ciara Signs New Deal With Republic Records; New Single Dropping Next Week

PRPhotos.com

Ciara has signed a new deal with Republic/Uptown Records and will be dropping a new single entitled “Jump” next week. According to Billboard, Ciara said in a statement, “I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment. Republic co-president Wendy Goldstein and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career. I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists.”

“Jump” is due out on July 8th.