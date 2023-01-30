Ciara Slams Jason Whitlock For Comments About Tyre Nichols’ Death

PRPhotos.com

Ciara took to social media to respond to News Commentator Jason Whitlock's about the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers in Memphis. He did days later due to injuries sustained during the beating. He was 29. During an appearance on Tucker Carlson last week, when asked about his thoughts on Nichols' death, Whitlock said, “There is a racial element. And this is a story about young Black men and their inability to treat each other in a humane way,” noting that everybody involved were “Black men” between the ages of 24 to 32-years-old, comparing the brutal footage to “gang violence.”

He also claimed that the video “looked like what young Black men do when they're supervised by a single Black woman,” adding, “that's what they got going on” in the Memphis Police Department, referring to Chief Cerelyn Davis.

He also slammed the city of Memphis for electing “some Black woman” to run the department, he yet again heaved the blame on moms, saying: “We are getting the same chaos, disunity and violence that we get in a lot of these cities run by single mothers.”

After hearing Whitlock's comments, Ciara tweeted in response, “As a Black man to get on national tv and say something like this is irresponsible. A lot of amazing kids have come from single mothers. For you to also undermine single Black women in the midst of this tragedy is so sad. This woman just lost her son! Do better!”