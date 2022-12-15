Ciara, Snoop Dogg & More Mourn Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who passed away on December 13th. Boss was a runner up on So You Think You Can Dance and the former DJ for The Ellen Show. According to TMZ, Boss died by suicide. He was 40.

Ellen Degeneres released a statement, saying, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Ciara tweeted, “I am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us. I’ve always known you as joy, laughter, good times, and a big smile! Heaven has gained an angel today! May you rest in paradise. Praying for your family during this difficult time ❤️🙏🏽.”

Snoop Dogg wrote via Instagram, “R. I. P. Twitch. Save a dance for me 😢🌹🙏🏾.”