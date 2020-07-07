Ciara Talks About Being Pregnant During the Coronavirus Pandemic

PRPhotos.com

Ciara has opened up about being pregnant during the pandemic. In an interview with British Vogue, CiCi spoke on some precautions she's been taking, including her husband not being in the room with her during her doctors appointments. She said, “I wanted to be really cautious. I had a little ziplock bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves. When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see.”

She added, “We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real time is one of his ways of connecting. For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we’re living through.”

She also discussed the possibility of catching the virus during pregancy, saying, “Can babies get COVID-19 through the uterus? It’s a big mystery, and we’re some of the most vulnerable beings. Our immune systems are compromised because we can’t take medicine if we get sick in case it affects the baby. If I get ill, I have to let it pass through my body.”