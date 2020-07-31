Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Laid To Rest In Atlanta

Civil rights icon John Lewis was laid to rest in Atlanta yesterday (July 30th). Former presidents like Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush all attended the service, as well as Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Cory Booker, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Bernice King, and former Atlanta mayor Bill Campbell.

During Obama's eulogy, he called out Trump's administration for their handling of the recent peaceful protests. He said, “Bull Connor may be gone. But today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans. George Wallace may be gone. But we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators. We may no longer have to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar in order to cast a ballot. But even as we sit here, there are those in power are doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting — by closing polling locations, and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws, and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the Postal Service in the run-up to an election that is going to be dependent on mailed-in ballots so people don’t get sick.”

George W. Bush revealed some of the lessons he learned from Lewis, saying, “We live in a better and nobler country today, because of John Lewis — and his abiding faith in the power of God, in the power of democracy, and in the power of love to lift us all to a higher ground. In the America John Lewis fought for, and the America I believe in, differences of opinion are inevitable elements and evidence of democracy in action. We the people, including congressmen and presidents, can have differing views on how to perfect our union while sharing the conviction that our nation however flawed is at heart a good and noble one.”

Meanwhile, Bill Clinton praised Lewis for fighting for black people for decades. He said, “John Lewis was a walking rebuke to people who thought, ‘Well we ain’t there yet, we’ve been working a long time, isn’t it time to bag it?’ He kept moving. He hoped for, and imagined, and lived and worked and moved for his beloved community. He got into a lot of good trouble along the way, but let’s not forget he also developed an absolutely uncanny ability to heal troubled waters. When he could have been angry and determined to cancel his adversaries, he tried to get converts instead. He thought the open hand was better than the clenched fist.” He added, “I think it’s important that all of us who loved him remember that he was, after all, a human being a man like all other humans, born with strengths that he made the most of when many don’t. Born with weaknesses that he worked hard to beat down when many can’t. But still a person. It made him more interesting, and it made him in my mind even greater.”

JOHN LEWIS' LAST WORDS

Lewis also penned one last essay for the Atlanta Journal Constitution to be released on the day of his funeral. Lewis said, “While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me. You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society. Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity.”

He continued, “That is why I had to visit Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, though I was admitted to the hospital the following day. I just had to see and feel it for myself that, after many years of silent witness, the truth is still marching on.”

Clinton Says Lewis Left Us with Marching Orders : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/07_jul/Clinton_Says_Lewis_Left_Us_With_Marching_Orders.mp3

Obama on peaceful protestors being attacked : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/07_jul/ObamaOnPeacefulProtestorsBeingAttacked.mp3

Obama Says Lewis Will Be Founding Father of More Perfect Union : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/07_jul/Obama_Says_Lewis_Will_Be_Founding_Father_Of_More_Perfect_Union.mp3