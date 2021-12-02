Home » R&B News » Clarence Avant’s Wife Shot And Killed During Home Invasion

Clarence Avant’s Wife Shot And Killed During Home Invasion

Legendary music executive Clarence Avant's wife Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed during a home invasion at their Los Angeles home on Tuesday night (November 30th). According to TMZ, the invasion occured at the couple's Trousdale Estates area home near Beverly Hills. According to police, they received a call at 2:30 am for a home invasion and was told that someone was shot. By the time the cops arrived, Jackie was en route to the hospital.

According to sources, at least one suspect — the shooter, had gotten inside the Avants' home when he opened fire at Jacqueline. No word on how many suspects were involved. Law enforcement sources said that there was security was at the home and the security guard was shot as well but didn't return fire. Sources say that Clarence was not injured.

Sources say that Jacqueline was shot in the stomach, but was alert and speaking when paramedics arrived at the house, and we're told the family was shocked she didn't pull through.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook held a press conference yesterday and said that, he couldn't yet speculate on how many suspects were involved or if they knew the Avant family. He did, however, say it didn't appear to be a random attack.

Jacqueline Avant was 81.

