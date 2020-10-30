Claudia Jordan Drags NeNe Leakes On Social Media

PRPhotos.com

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars NeNe Leakes and Claudia Jordan went at it on social media over comments that NeNe made about not attending Cynthia Bailey's wedding. During her show The Reading Session, when asked about the wedding, NeNe said, “I’m in a different place in my life where I just didn’t think going to her wedding was going to benefit me in any kind of way."

Claudia responded to NeNe's answer, saying, “It didn’t benefit any of the guests to come- if we didn’t care about Cynthia and Mike. But when you care about someone it 'benefits you' plenty to see them happy and smile and you 'get' something outta that."

She continued, "Bad answer. Just say you couldn’t make it or felt u comfortable going. Too many people making this wedding about THEM.”

NeNe responded by laughing at a fan who wrote, “I see why that n*** whooped your ass, go get your corns off your toes fixed."

Claudia responded, “OK I guess since you wanna laugh at MY abuse I now have the green light to laugh at the abuse your surgeon been doing to that face. You HATE women and seeing others happy & things not being about you. Period. As much as I DFWU I’d never laugh at you getting hurt by some man. But that’s typical NeNe. Evil & Miserable with a rotten spirit. That’s why you will most likely never work again in television in any real credible way."

Claudia continued, "No one wants to deal with that. Your attitude sucks, you’re a talentless, illiterate, narcissistic bully who thinks you’re far more important than you really are. Your brand is being rude, abrasive & arrogant. You’re a joke, a punchline at best.”

She later added, “When u needed an assist while you were out bopping behind Gregg’s back with a certain football player?? That’s the real reason you came so hard for me on 'your' show. You knew I knew & kept your secret. You thought calling me a h*e would make you less of one? Na B. Only one of us has ever traded [cat emoji] for red bottoms–it ain’t me!”