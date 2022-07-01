Claudia Jordan Reveals That She Got An Abortion After Being Raped

TV host Claudia Jordan has revealed that she had an abortion after being raped at 18. During a recent episode of FOX Soul’s “TEA-G-I-F,” Claudia said, “When I was 18, I was raped. It was actually the day after I graduated high school. I was so excited to leave and go to college and it just kind of ruined my life, I thought. And about 5 weeks later, I found out I was pregnant. I wanted that thing out of me. It did NOT feel like a blessing like some of these Republicans say. It’s not a blessing.”

Claudia said she had to sell some stud earrings she had to get money to get an abortion. It was painful for her to walk past protestors showing pictures of dissected babies to make it seem like what she was doing was “demonic.”

She explained, “But to me, what was demonic was me being held down by a grown a** man who took something so special to me. And to sit here and see these men pass these legislations, pass these laws, where it’s like ‘we’re going to tell you what’s best for you."”

Meanwhile, Claudia revealed that she learned that the same man that raped her also raped four of her friends.