Claudia Jordan Say Ex Medina Islam Physically Abused Her, He Denies It

Claudia Jordan has claimed her ex Medina Islam, who is currently dating Phaedra Parks, abused her when they were dating. During an episode of Cocktail with Queens, she talked about the incident where Medina allegedly put his hands on her, saying, “We got into an argument, I grabbed his phone, and he was wrestling it out of my hand. This is the first time I’ve ever said this, because you know what, I got inspired by Meg The Stallion.”

She continued, “Ive been holding this for almost five years now. He body slammed me into a toilet, broke it in half, and it cracked, the porcelain, and water went everywhere. I kept that to myself. I never called the police on him, I stayed in bed for four days with back spasms, and we protect we black men. Is there a ‘Thank you?’ Is there an ‘I’ll never do it again?’ Is it a ‘I’ll get help?’ No, there’s nothing.”

Medina responded on social media, saying, “I am a lot of things, but one thing I am not is some WWF wrestler body slamming women across toilets. This is Pathetic, Trifling & Desperate.” Medina went on to say that he dated Claudia four years back for six months.”

He went on, “I left her 4 times in 6months because of her mouth and messy ways. On August 28, 2016 I had enough and left for good. She began having a temper tantrum as I left peacefully she grabbed my phone ran and started flopping all over the house. For 4 years i remained silent, out of respect for you and to save you your last ounce of dignity. But you have proven to be deeply conflicted and desperately seeking a storyline for blogs. Funny thing is for someone so ‘top notch’ why are you so obsessed with little ol’ me. I have only known u for 6 months of my life!”

He continued, “U have a history of this and I had enough so I bounced. This is a joke! U do this to every man that leaves you. You testified against Mike Tyson to have him locked up for rape back in the day. You sued Price is Right for sexual allegations. You snitched on Jaimie Foxx’s private relationship with Katie Homes and had Entertainment Tonight come to your house so u can publicly apologize.”

He added, “Why can’t you move on with your life? One thing I don’t care about is fame. But apparently you do! Could it be that 4yrs ago u were trying to use me to get on Marriage BootCamp and you were rejected? Could it be that you were calling TMZ on yo’ self to stage every paparazzi encounter we ever had?”

He also accused her of faking bruises and “it backfired when I responded i told u to go file a police report and have me arrested then.” He continued, “U did not! Because it is NOT true! I have no criminal history whatsoever. I haven’t seen or spoken to you in 4 years & now WHEN IM ON A TV SHOW all of sudden your a domestic abuse victim?”