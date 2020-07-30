Clip Of Vado Grabbing Tahiry Jose On Marriage Boot Camp Leaks Online

A clip of rapper Vado appearing to choke girlfriend Tahiry Jose on a recent episode of Marriage Bootcamp: Hip-Hop Edition has leaked online. During a clip, the couple is seen having issues throughout the entire episode and at one point, Tahiry throws fruit at Vado.

In the clip in question, which was posted by the group's therapist Dr. Ish Major, Tahiry is seen telling the group, “I look crazy to y’all I look extra aggressive…” Before she could finish her sentence, Vado jumps up and grabs her. Dr. Ish quickly intervenes. Ish wrote on Twitter, "This is not ok y’all! Never. Ever. I couldn’t believe it happened. Everybody froze. We’re going to do everything we can to make it right @therealtahiry ????#HipHopBootCamp."

Tahiry addressed the clip on social media, saying,“First let me say that I’m devastated that this will be shown for the world to see, but I fully understand that I have chosen to live my life (good… bad… and ugly) in front of the camera. Let me be CLEAR for all the people that are saying that this was ‘scripted’ it is NOT!"

She continued, "As a women that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man why would I ever want to relive that? There is no check big enough for me to EVER play like that! I appreciate the love & support that I’ve been receiving since this clip was released online. I ask for just a moment of privacy as I figure out the best way to address this publicly in full detail.”

Vado responded as well, saying, "Nobody was hit . . . Great editing."