Colin Kaepernick Reacts To George Floyd’s Murder: ‘We Have The Right To Fight Back!’

Colin Kaepernick took to social media to express outrage over the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who was choked to death by Derek Chauvin, an ex Minneapolis who kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd repeatedly said that he couldn't breathe.

Colin tweeted yesterday (May 28th), “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.”

He continued, "The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back!”

He ended his post with, "Rest in Power George Floyd."

SHAMEIK MOORE DRAGGED ON TWITTER FOR SUGGESTING BLACK PEOPLE NEED TO 'FIND WAYS TO AVOID BEING KILLED'

Meanwhile, actor Shameik Moore was dragged yesterday (March 28th) after suggesting that black people should "find ways to avoid being killed." He tweeted, “See I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to hear.. but needs to hear… we need to learn how to deal with police… and or racism… because THIS is the part of the scenario we have failed to fix.”

He shared a video of a young black man appearing to be accosted by three white police officers while his friends filmed.

He later added, “We have to work on our community before blaming everything on 'racist' and police. 1… there is STILL black on black violence that needs to be addressed… and 2.. if we KNOW that the wrong white person could change our whole life with a false accusation WHY DO WE GIVE THEM THE ENERGY THEY WANT? Give them an inch they WILL take a mile….. We literally know this already. At what point do we look at ourselves and make adjustments?"

After he got dragged, he tweeted, "No one asked for my opinion but it’s 2020 not 1945… meaning I’m more focused on black FUTURES than black history. I personally refuse to feel like a victim.. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I don’t not fear for my life because I know how to carry myself in tuff situations."

He later clarified his statements, saying, “What I was speaking to, was de-escalating situations. You know, is there another way to handle those situations?”

He continued, “I went to a all boys military school, I went to the young Marines, you know. So, there is a way to speak to, to, you know, men in power, you know. Women in power, you know, there is a way to do that.”

He added, “I’m not trying to minimize the police’s role in this, but what I am trying to do is save somebody’s life.”