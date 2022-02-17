Columbus Short Responds To Domestic Violence Claims

Columbus Short took to social media to respond to TMZ, who reported that he has been charged with domestic violence and child endangerment. In a now deleted Instagram post, he said, “I just got word that TMZ bout to drop a story tomorrow, talking about I got charges dropped on me. For domestic violence and, second, child abuse. What?! The devil is a liar.”

He Continued: “So, I’m just putting this word out early. Cause Ima preemptively strike, cause I ain’t playing these games this time. I laid down the last time, I ain’t laying down no more. Harvey, if you want some smoke, bring it on! Stop playing with me!”

TMZ reported that Short was charged with two misdemeanors for domestic violence. Reports claimed that he’d been arrested earlier this month for a dispute with his wife that turned physical. The alleged altercation reportedly occurred in front of a child, leading to a child endangerment charge.