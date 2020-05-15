Cop Suspended For ‘Closed Casket’ Remark After Shooting And Killing Sean Reed

The Indianapolis police officer who commented that “closed casket” after shooting and killing Sean Reed has been suspended. As previously reported, Reed was fatally shot by the cops and the entire encounter played out on Facebook Live. The Indianapolis Metro police chief Randal Taylor told the Indianapolis Star that the detective will be suspended, althought he didn't say for how long. When he returnes, he will be assigned to a new unit. The officer's identity remains anonymous for safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Reed's family told the site that the insensitive comments made grieving worse

The police chief says that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.