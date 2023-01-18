Coretta Scott King’s Cousin Says New MLK Statue Looks Like A Penis

The cousin of Coretta Scott King said that the new bronze sculpture of Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King recently unveiled in Boston "looks like a penis." Seneca Scott opened up about the $10 million sculpture, telling the NY Post, “The mainstream media … was reporting on it like it was all beautiful, ’cause they were told they had to say that. But then when it came out, a little boy pointed out — ‘That’s a penis!’ and everyone was like, ‘Yo, that’s a big old d*ng, man.' If you had showed that statute to anyone in the ’hood, they’d have been like, ‘No, absolutely not.’ “

She also wrote via Compact Magazine, “Ten million dollars were wasted to create a masturbatory metal homage to my legendary family members — one of the all-time greatest American families.” Meanwhile, Martin Luther King III approved the piece, which was designed by conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas for the organization Embrace Boston.