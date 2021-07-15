Court Grants Britney Spears The Right To Hire Her Own Lawyer

PRPhotos.com

On Wednesday (7-14,) A probate judge granted Britney Spears' request to hire her own lawyer. Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, has now stepped in with the ongoing effort to end her 13-year conservatorship. Her longtime court-appointed attorney and co-counsel were both fired.

Her new lawyer wants Britney’s father, Jamie Spears to voluntarily leave his role as conservator of her estate. He said, “We will be filing as quickly as possible to get Mr. Spears removed from the conservatorship. If he loves his daughter, it is time to step aside and move on, so she can have her life back.”

Britney Spears broke down in tears while addressing the court via telephone, and demanded that her father be charged with conservatorship abuse.

The court’s decision for a new lawyer follows Britney’s appearance at a court hearing three weeks ago. Currently she has very little control over her finances or important personal decisions such as, whether or not she can get married, go to the doctor, or have children.

After her win in court on Wednesday, Spears posted a video of herself doing cartwheels and wrote, “I feel gratitude and Blessed!!!”

The judge has now scheduled a follow-up hearing for Sept. 29.

