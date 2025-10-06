Cyndi Lauper Announces Her First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

On Monday (October 6), Cyndi Lauper announced the details of her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Cyndi Lauper: Live in Las Vegas. The limited five-date run is set to take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from April 24 to May 2, 2026. This newly announced residency follows the 1985 Best New Artist Grammy winner’s recently completed, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, with Lauper also set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2025. “Vegas will become ‘Cyn City’ next spring, when I bring my Girls Just Wanna Have Fun show to town for this special run, an opportunity for fans who missed my Farewell Tour to celebrate one last time,” Lauper wrote in her Instagram announcement. Tickets will go on-sale starting with an artist pre-sale on October 8, followed by general sales on October 10. (Consequence of Sound)