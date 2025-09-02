Cyndi Lauper Joined By Joni Mitchell, John Legend, Cher, And SZA During Final Show Of Her Farewell Tour

Cyndi Lauper concluded her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour on Saturday night (August 30) at the Hollywood Bowl with a star-studded final show featuring surprise guest appearances by Joni Mitchell, Cher, SZA, and John Legend. Mitchell, making only her second public performance of 2025, joined Lauper for a rare live performance of “Carey,” the Blue classic that Cyndi covered during a 2000 tribute concert for the folk music icon. Legend duetted with Lauper on “Time After Time,” while SZA joined her on “True Colors,” and Cher fittingly helped close out the night alongside her friend and former tourmate on Lauper’s iconic 1983 debut single, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Lauper has previously welcomed special guests like Sam Smith, Hayley Williams, and Mickey Guyton during her farewell tour, and the 72-year-old will likely perform next at her upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year. (Rolling Stone)