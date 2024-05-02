Cyndi Lauper Joined Nicki Minaj for “Pink Friday Girls” In Brooklyn

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj welcomed Cyndi Lauper onstage during her homecoming show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Wednesday. Minaj rapped her “Pink Friday Girls” collaboration with Lauper, who joined her on stage to sing a part of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” as it repeats throughout the song. After the performance, the two shared a hug and sang “True Colors,” with Minaj praising Lauper and urging everyone to appreciate “this woman.” In addition, social media star Kai Cenat and Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa made guest appearances, surprising the audience. The night before, in Toronto, Minaj featured Drake in a two-song performance.