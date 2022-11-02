Home » R&B News » Cynthia Bailey Reveals The ‘Final Straw’ The Led To Her Divorcing Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey has revealed what made her decide to divorce estranged husband Mike Hill. According to People, during an appearance on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave‘s Two Ts in a Pod podcast, she said, “I felt like we weren’t friends anymore. I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

He continued, “This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”

When asked how shes feeling now, she said, “I do have good days and bad days.” She added, “I don’t think either one of us regret our decision to move forward in the way we have decided to move forward. It’s not final yet. We’re still going through the process, so we’re still technically married. For me, there’s still just a lot of respect stuff on my end that I still feel like he’s my husband.”

