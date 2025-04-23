Cypress Hill Announces 2025 “Dank Daze Of Summer Tour” With Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco, And The Pharcyde

Getty Images

On Tuesday (April 22), Cypress Hill took to social media to reveal the dates and details of their 2025 Dank Daze of Summer Tour, which will also feature Minneapolis hip-hop duo Atmosphere, along with support from Lupe Fiasco and The Pharcyde. The month-long trek will kick-off on August 8th in St. Augustine, Florida, and hit cities like Charlotte, Baltimore, Asbury Park, Milwaukee, and Salt Lake City, before finishing on August 30 in Bend, Oregon. Tickets will be available through an artist pre-sale on Wednesday (April 23), with general on-sale starting on Friday (April 25). “You know we’re bringin’ the party, so ya better be ready!” the rap legends captioned their post. In addition to the tour, Cypress Hill is gearing up for the release of a live album recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra in June and a Canadian tour in May, before heading to European festivals later this summer. (Consequence of Sound)