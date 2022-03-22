D.L. Hughley Speaks On Run In With Kanye’s Friend Theophilus London

PRPhotos.com

D.L. Hughley has opened up about Kanye West's friend and collaborator Theophilus London confronting him in Miami. London posted via Instagram, “Lmao I told him to apologize on camera for doing that dumb Vlad interview and his people called security.”

D.L. responded, telling Vlad TV that he and London did not have a serious confrontation, as they briefly exchanged words.

In one of the videos London posted, he could be seen walking past Hughley as he ate dinner with his family. The comedian said that he noticed London kept walking past the table, and did not appear to be there for any food.

He later got up to go to the bathroom, at which point London approached him and asked about the back-and-forth with Ye. London allegedly told Hughley that he needs to “make it right” with Ye, to which he replied, “Kanye needs to make it right.” The comedian claimed that their interaction ended very shortly after that, and he was not “pressed” as London had claimed. In fact, he wasn’t even aware of the photo and videos of him that the rapper took, and added that it was Nobu’s security that asked London to leave.