Da Brat Announces She’s Pregnant At 48 With Baby Bump Photos

Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart announced they are welcoming their first child into the world. Da Brat posted pictures of her baby bump on social media sporting Chicago Bulls gear in support of her hometown team with the caption: “BLESSINGS all 2023.” The comments section of the post featured loving messages from her famous friends incluMissy Elliott, Bun B, Trina, D-Nice and Muni Long. The 48-year-old has faced severe health issues related to pregnancy and miscarriage in the past, so this announcement comes as a blessing. (HIPHOPDX)